Argentina failing to pay foreign debt locally -investor group

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Argentina has failed to pay interest to holders of defaulted debt who agreed last year to receive payment locally instead of abroad in order to sidestep U.S. court rulings, an investor association said.

The South American country tipped back into default in July after refusing to settle with a small group of U.S. hedge funds that were awarded full payment by a New York court on junk debt left over from Argentina’s 2002 default.

Argentina responded in September by approving legislation to allow bondholders to receive interest payments via a state-run Argentine bank, in defiance of the U.S. court’s orders. The government said the move would fix the default.

“We have bondholders in our group who entered into the restructuring and who have not been able to collect their coupon payments,” Horacio Vazquez, head of the Association of Victims of the Pesification and Default, told Reuters.

The Argentine bank appointed to process the payments, Nacion Fideicomisos, did not reply to multiple phone calls and emails from Reuters seeking details. Officials at the Economy Ministry declined to comment when asked if any payments had been successfully completed.

Experts had cautioned the debt payment initiative was fraught with massive legal and logistical hurdles. .

On Tuesday, Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said the government would not cave in to the demands of the U.S. investors, which it denigrates as “vultures”.

“What they’re demanding can’t be paid. You can’t mortgage the country like that,” Kicillof told Radio del Plata. “That’s not going to happen again, at least not under this government.”

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa has ordered Argentina pay the so-called “holdout” funds $1.33 billion - equivalent to 100 cents on the dollar - plus accrued interest.

But the cash-strapped government is adamant it won’t better the terms of bond swaps in 2005 and 2010, which saw investors accept huge writedowns. The holdouts have scoffed at the offer.

“While Mr. Kicillof ‘fiddles’ with political gamesmanship, the holdout debt grows by about $500 million per year, borrowing costs throughout the country are greatly elevated, and the economy spirals into recession,” said Mark Brodsky, chairman of Aurelius Capital Management, one of two funds spearheading the legal battle in New York.

The local investor association’s name refers to the economic crisis of 2001-2 when Argentine dollar savers were forced to accept pesos for their hard currency deposits. (Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Alan Crosby)