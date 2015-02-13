FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine local dollar bonds open up 0.8 pct after London ruling
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine local dollar bonds open up 0.8 pct after London ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Argentine locally traded over the counter dollar-denominated bonds opened 0.8 percent higher on Friday after a U.K. court ruled that English law applies to a disputed case involving interest payments on Argentine debt sold in euros.

“It’s very good for us that the British are not going to give up their sovereignty,” Enrique Dentice, an economist at San Martin University, told Reuters.

He said the rise in local bond prices was limited by political uncertainty ahead of the October presidential election. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.