Argentina mulls dollar bond issue under local law-report

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Argentina is considering issuing long-term dollar-denominated bonds again under local law, Deputy Economy Minister Emmanuel Alvarez Agis said in an interview with financial daily Ambito Financiero published on Wednesday.

It would be the country’s first foray into the dollar-bond market since a $3 billion offer in December attracted only $286 million in bids from investors.

“Our team is looking at long-term financing in dollars and under local law,” Alvarez Agis told the newspaper.

Proceeds of the deal would go toward infrastructure projects, he said. The economy ministry had no comment on the interview and did not give more details.

Argentina defaulted on its debt in 2002, leading to lawsuits from bondholders that set the stage for another default in July when a New York judge ordered the government to stop paying interest on its restructured bonds until it settles claims filed by holders who rejected terms offered in the restructurings.

Hedge funds that rejected the 2005 and 2010 restructurings, in which a vast majority of holders took steep payment cuts, offered last month to restart talks aimed at clearing the rest of the country’s non-paying sovereign bonds. Argentina said it is considering the offer.