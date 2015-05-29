US judge issues no ruling in latest hearing on Argentine bond dispute

May 29 (Reuters) - Argentina urged a U.S. judge on Friday to not expand by another $5.4 billion the amount that it must pay holders of defaulted debt before it can pay the majority of its creditors who participated in two rounds of sovereign restructurings.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa at a hearing in New York adjourned the hearing without ruling on the matter, saying that these creditors, along with those he ordered paid $1.33 billion plus interest, should resume settlement discussions with the South American country.