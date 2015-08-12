FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge sanctions Argentina in debt default litigation
August 12, 2015

U.S. judge sanctions Argentina in debt default litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday sanctioned Argentina for failing to provide documents and information about U.S. assets sought by creditors holding defaulted debt and seeking to collect on unpaid judgments.

The ruling, by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan, is the latest setback in Argentina’s effort to stop some hedge funds and other creditors from pursuing repayment on the cash-strapped country’s bonds following its 2002 default. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
