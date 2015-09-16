US appeals court throws out expanded Argentina bond class action

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday threw out a lower court judge’s decision to expand a class action of bondholders suing Argentina over debt in default since 2002.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa erred in enlarging a class of plaintiffs suing over euro-denominated bonds to cover any investors who held the bonds, rather than those who held them for a particular, continuous period of time.

The appeals court said Griesa’s expansion would make it too hard to determine which investors deserve to be in the class.