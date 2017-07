BUENOS AIRES, July 12 (Reuters) - Argentina refinanced $840 million in maturing dollar-denominated treasury notes after receiving $1.75 billion worth of orders, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

That included $500 million in 273-day treasury notes maturing in April 2018 and $250 million in 455-day treasury notes maturing in October 2018. Another $90 million of debt was sold directly to public entities. (Reporting by Luc Cohen)