Argentina central bank approves $2.5 bln in debt payments
August 15, 2013 / 10:46 PM / in 4 years

Argentina central bank approves $2.5 bln in debt payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank said on Thursday it will use $2.5 billion to pay public debt through the rest of 2013, a move that will further diminish reserves already stretched by heavy state spending ahead of the October midterm election.

The South American country, cut off from the international bond market since its catastrophic 2002 sovereign default, gets steady currency inflows from soy and corn exports. But public spending has outpaced revenue as the Oct. 27 congressional election approaches.

Central bank reserves at the beginning of the week were about $37 billion, down from $45 billion a year ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
