June 23, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Special master to aid Argentina bond talks: court official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York has appointed a special master to aid possible talks between Argentina and investors who refused to restructure their bonds after the country’s 2002 sovereign default, a New York court official said on Monday.

Argentine financial markets rose on Monday, as Economy Minister Axel Kicillof was expected to speak later in the day in Buenos Aires about the country’s opening position in talks to be held in New York with “holdout” creditors who are suing for full repayment.

Griesa has issued a ruling that bars the government from paying the holders of its restructured debt unless it also pays the holdouts. The next payment on restructured debt is scheduled for June 30, raising the specter of another default if Argentina fails to pay on time. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Chris Reese)

