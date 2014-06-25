FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's Kicillof to hold news conference following UN address
June 25, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina's Kicillof to hold news conference following UN address

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Economy Minister Axel Kicillof will hold a news conference following his address on the country’s debt situation to the United Nations, the country’s U.N. ambassador said Wednesday.

Kicillof is due to speak at the U.N. on Wednesday regarding Argentina’s ongoing legal battle with hedge funds who did not take part in the country’s two debt restructurings following a 2001-2002 default.

Argentina’s U.N. Ambassador Maria Cristina Perceval, who was among those waiting for Kicillof’s arrival at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, said the minister would speak to the media after his U.N. address.

Kicillof will also meet with lawyers for the Argentine government while in New York, a government source in Buenos Aires told Reuters on Tuesday, but it is unclear if he will also meet with holdout investors. (Reporting By Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

