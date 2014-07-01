FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine holdout points to Repsol, Paris Club deals for talks-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s past deals to settle claims with Spanish oil major Repsol and the Paris Club of creditor nations could serve as examples of how to negotiate a settlement to a decade-old debt dispute, one of the lead holdout bondholders said on Tuesday.

“The Repsol and Paris Club structures are very good models for what a settlement might look like with unexchanged bondholders,” Jay Newman, senior portfolio manager at Elliott Management, one of the lead holdouts in the sovereign debt dispute with Argentina, told CNBC TV.

Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

