Argentine holdout points to Repsol, Paris Club deals for talks-CNBC

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s past deals to settle claims with Spanish oil major Repsol and the Paris Club of creditor nations could serve as examples of how to negotiate a settlement to a decade-old debt dispute, one of the lead holdout bondholders said on Tuesday.

“The Repsol and Paris Club structures are very good models for what a settlement might look like with unexchanged bondholders,” Jay Newman, senior portfolio manager at Elliott Management, one of the lead holdouts in the sovereign debt dispute with Argentina, told CNBC TV.