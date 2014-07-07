FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina, creditors willing to keep talking settlement -mediator
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2014 / 11:23 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina, creditors willing to keep talking settlement -mediator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - A court-appointed mediator overseeing settlement talks between Argentina and holdout investors said on Monday that the parties had “indicated an intention to keep meeting.”

Daniel Pollack, a New York lawyer appointed by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa to act as special master in the negotiations, confirmed meeting earlier in the day with Axel Kicillof, Argentina’s economy minister.

Pollack said in a statement that he met late last week with the principles of the largest bondholders.

The holdouts, to which Argentina has been ordered to pay $1.33 billion plus interest, are led by Elliott Management’s NML Capital and Aurelius Capital Management.

“The discussions have been frank, the principal issues have been identified, and the parties have indicated an intention to continue meeting,” Pollack, a partner at McCarter & English, said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.