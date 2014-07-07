Argentina, creditors willing to keep talking settlement -mediator

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - A court-appointed mediator overseeing settlement talks between Argentina and holdout investors said on Monday that the parties had “indicated an intention to keep meeting.”

Daniel Pollack, a New York lawyer appointed by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa to act as special master in the negotiations, confirmed meeting earlier in the day with Axel Kicillof, Argentina’s economy minister.

Pollack said in a statement that he met late last week with the principles of the largest bondholders.

The holdouts, to which Argentina has been ordered to pay $1.33 billion plus interest, are led by Elliott Management’s NML Capital and Aurelius Capital Management.

“The discussions have been frank, the principal issues have been identified, and the parties have indicated an intention to continue meeting,” Pollack, a partner at McCarter & English, said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)