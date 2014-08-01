FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Argentina says has no expectations for Friday's debt hearing
August 1, 2014 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Argentina says has no expectations for Friday's debt hearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich said on Friday the government held no expectations for a positive outcome at a court hearing in New York later in the day that will discuss the South American country’s debt default.

The government maintains it has not defaulted because it made a required interest payment on one of its bonds. But U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa blocked that deposit in June, saying it violated his ruling that Argentina settle their dispute with holdout investors first.

Judge Griesa is scheduled to hold the hearing at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).

Reporting by ALejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Richard Lough Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
