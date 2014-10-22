FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court tosses Argentina appeal over bond payment to BNY Mellon
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 22, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. court tosses Argentina appeal over bond payment to BNY Mellon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by Argentina of an order directing Bank of New York Mellon Corp to hold onto $539 million the country deposited for its restructured bondholders.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York in a brief order said it lacked jurisdiction over the appeal as the August ruling by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa was a clarification rather than modification of his earlier rulings on the matter.

Griesa had ruled that the $539 million that Argentina deposited in June with BNY Mellon for bondholders who participated in two sovereign debt restructurings was “illegal,” and in an August order, directed the bank to retain the funds.

The judge, in his August ruling, also said BNY Mellon’s retention of the funds would not violate his prior orders or subject it to liability. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.