Argentina opposes 'me-too' debt claims for $5.4 bln: U.S. court papers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Argentina on Wednesday filed a motion in a U.S. court opposing claims by more than 500 “me-too” creditors seeking payment on debt worth $5.4 billion owed since the country’s 2002 default, court documents showed.

These creditors’ claims, filed by March 3, are separate from those made by a small group of U.S. hedge funds who have been awarded $1.33 billion plus accrued interest by a New York district federal court.

Argentina last year defied the court’s order it pay out this sum ,and as a result was barred from servicing some of its performing debt, tipping back into default in July. It argued payment would unleash a torrent of claims it could not afford to pay.

“As predicted by the Republic, the floodgates have now opened,” the motion filed in that court by Argentina read. “Plaintiffs’ demand is clear - to increase by over $5.4 billion - the amount that must be paid to them before any restructured debt holder can receive any payment of scheduled interest.”

Apart from the hedge funds’ group, a total of 526 creditors now seeking payment under the “pari passu” or equal treatment clause in the debt contracts, Argentina said.

Argentina brands the creditors holding out for full payment “vultures” for seeking to pick clean the carcass of the country’s record $100 billion default in 2002.

Investors holding more than 92 percent of the defaulted debt accepted large writedowns in subsequent restructurings. The hedge funds’ group and the 526 creditors filing claims in the U.S. district court concern debt that was not restructured.

In its filing, Argentina said there was now $10 billion in judgements and claims before the court of Judge Thomas Griesa, which the country said made “compliance even more unattainable.”

“Now is the time for the court to draw the line on plaintiffs’ extravagant demand,” Argentina said.