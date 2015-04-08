Argentina sues Citibank over deal with holdout creditors

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina is suing Citibank Argentina for striking a deal with a group of U.S. creditors fighting the government over unpaid debt, its economy minister said on Wednesday, marking a fresh low in deteriorating relations between it and the bank.

Citibank Argentina, a subsidiary of Citigroup, found itself at the centre of a lengthy court battle after the government demanded it process interest payments on exchanged debt, in defiance of U.S. court orders.

The bank last month agreed with the litigating investors not to appeal the court’s injunction blocking Argentina’s payments if it was allowed to process two one-off transfers in March and June to help it quit its local bond custody business.

Kicillof said the agreement “violated and interfered with regulations governing our public debt.”

A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment immediately.

Relations between the leftist government Citibank Argentina, the country’s 12th largest by deposits, have unravelled swiftly in the past two weeks.

Argentina’s securities regulator on March 27 suspended the bank from capital market operations and declared a local financial house would take over its role as custodian of some bonds.

Four days later, the central bank stripped Citibank Argentina’s chief executive of his authority and then sent regulators into the bank’s headquarters to monitor its operations.

Argentina denigrates the hedge funds which spurned bond swaps after the country’s record default on $100 billion in 2002 as “vultures” bent on crippling an economy in the pursuit of mega profits.

Kicillof lampooned Citibank Argentina for signing “a deal with the devil” and said the government had asked the Argentine courts to nullify the pact.