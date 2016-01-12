UPDATE 1-Argentina's Macri says wants end to debt battle with U.S. creditors

(Adds Macri quotes, context)

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentina will tell the mediator brokering debt negotiations with U.S. investment firms suing the country over unpaid debt that it wants to resolve the decade-long legal battle, President Mauricio Macri said on Tuesday.

Talks between Argentina, which is in default on some sovereign bonds, and U.S. hedge funds led by billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Management are set to resume on Wednesday.

“We don’t want to remain listed as a defaulter, we want to resolve all outstanding issues,” Macri told a news conference.

Macri took office on Dec. 10 after ousting the leftist government of President Cristina Fernandez, who refused to settle with the funds that spurned debt restructurings following Argentina’s record $100 billion default in 2002.

The center-right leader who advocates free-market policies said Argentina would tell mediator Daniel Pollack that the change in government had brought a “shift in the vision that we Argentines have toward our debt.”

Negotiations between the funds and Fernandez collapsed in July 2014, leading Argentina to fall back into default. Fernandez denigrated the holdouts as “vultures” bent on picking on the carcass of the country’s earlier monster default. (Reporting by Richard Lough and Jorge Otaola; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)