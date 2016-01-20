UPDATE 1-Argentina says swaps $426.5 mln Bonar 2017 debt for Bonar 2020s

(Adds context of bond reopening operation, quote)

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Argentina swapped $426.5 million in local law Bonar 2017 debt for Bonar 2020 bonds in an operation aimed at extending its repayment schedule, the government said on Wednesday.

Both bond series are denominated in U.S. dollars. The 2017s carry a 7 percent coupon. The 2020s have an 8 percent coupon.

Outside of the debt swap, the government said did not sell any new bonds as part of a planned reopening of the Bonar 2020. On Tuesday Argentina said it will seek to issue up to $5 billion worth of Bonar 2020s in one or more auctions.

The debt reopenings come as President Mauricio Macri, inaugurated last month, wrestles with a stagnant economy, double-digit inflation and a primary fiscal deficit of 5.8 percent of GDP in 2015.

Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said this month he aims to reduce that deficit to 4.8 percent of GDP this year and 3.3 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Juliana Castilla; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)