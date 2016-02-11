FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Argentina seeks debt injunction's lifting after settlement offer
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 11, 2016 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Argentina seeks debt injunction's lifting after settlement offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extra “the” in first paragraph)

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered creditors suing Argentina over defaulted bonds to establish why an order that restricted it from servicing its restructured debts should not be vacated after the country’s $6.5 billion offer to settle the dispute.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan gave bondholders until Feb. 18 to show cause why the injunction should not be lifted if Argentina repeals two local laws regarding its debts and pays any creditors who settle by Feb. 29.

The order came at the request of Argentina on Thursday, according to Griesa’s order. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.