REFILE-Argentina seeks debt injunction's lifting after settlement offer

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered creditors suing Argentina over defaulted bonds to establish why an order that restricted it from servicing its restructured debts should not be vacated after the country’s $6.5 billion offer to settle the dispute.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan gave bondholders until Feb. 18 to show cause why the injunction should not be lifted if Argentina repeals two local laws regarding its debts and pays any creditors who settle by Feb. 29.

The order came at the request of Argentina on Thursday, according to Griesa’s order. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)