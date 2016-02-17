FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina to pay $1.1 billion to 2 creditors in debt litigation
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 17, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina to pay $1.1 billion to 2 creditors in debt litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Argentina agreed to pay two creditors more than $1.1 billion to resolve claims over defaulted debt, as part of the country’s efforts to resolve long-running litigation over its 2002 default, court papers filed on Wednesday show.

Settlement agreements filed in federal court in Manhattan disclosed that billionaire investor Ken Dart’s EM Ltd would receive $849.2 million, after agreeing to participate in Argentina’s proposal to resolve the litigation for $6.5 billion.

Montreux Partners LP, another large creditor, will be paid nearly $298.7 million, according to court papers. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.