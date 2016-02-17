Argentina to pay $1.1 billion to 2 creditors in debt litigation

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Argentina agreed to pay two creditors more than $1.1 billion to resolve claims over defaulted debt, as part of the country’s efforts to resolve long-running litigation over its 2002 default, court papers filed on Wednesday show.

Settlement agreements filed in federal court in Manhattan disclosed that billionaire investor Ken Dart’s EM Ltd would receive $849.2 million, after agreeing to participate in Argentina’s proposal to resolve the litigation for $6.5 billion.

Montreux Partners LP, another large creditor, will be paid nearly $298.7 million, according to court papers. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)