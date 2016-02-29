FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina and main holdout creditors settle 14 years after default
February 29, 2016 / 3:42 PM / in 2 years

Argentina and main holdout creditors settle 14 years after default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Argentina and its main holdout creditors on Monday reached a $4.653 billion agreement in principle to settle a sovereign debt default dispute that has lasted 14 years in a move that could help to revive the country’s economy.

The deal, agreed late on Sunday and announced by the New York court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack on Monday, says the agreement between the government and the four largest remaining holdout creditors represents 75 percent of their full judgments, including principle and interest.

“This is a giant step forward in this long-running litigation, but not the final step,” Pollack said in his statement.

“The Agreement in Principle is subject to approval by the Congress of Argentina and, specifically, the lifting of the Lock Law and the Sovereign Payment Law, enacted under an earlier Administration and which would bar such settlements,” he said. (Reporting By Daniel Bases)

