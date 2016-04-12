Argentina hopes holdouts don't back out as debt payment deadline nears

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s finance minister said on Tuesday he hoped the creditors who had reached deals with the government on defaulted debt would not back down, amid concerns that the country will not be able to meet the deadline for payment.

Argentina is seeking to end a legal battle with creditors over unpaid debt stemming from its record 2002 default that has kept it from accessing global capital markets.

Under an agreement with the main group of “holdout” bondholders, headed by hedge funds Elliott Management and Aurelius Capital, creditors can annul the deal if they are not paid $5.9 billion by Thursday.

Argentina had expected to pay them with the proceeds of its first new bond in 15 years. However, it has been blocked from issuing the bond by a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, making it tough to pay creditors on time.

“We have done all that we could,” Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay told reporters in New York, where he is heading a road show for Argentina’s bond sale. “Now we just have to wait and hope that those who already agreed do not back out.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals will hold a hearing on the injunction that blocked Argentina from issuing new debt or paying bondholders who accepted its prior restructurings.

“I hope (the court) takes a decision as soon as possible,” Prat-Gay said, adding that the investors he met in New York had been very optimistic about Argentina’s bond offering.

“There is optimism and a lot of interest, but of course ... there are questions about how we are going to fix the fiscal accounts,” he said.

Argentina expects to raise as much as $15 billion with its new bond and is targeting maturities of 5, 10 and 30 years, a source who saw a finance ministry presentation told IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Argentina’s new, business-friendly government is promising investors it will solve the country’s economic problems such as rampant inflation and a high fiscal deficit.

Prat-Gay said on Tuesday he was sticking to its estimate for 2016 inflation of 25 percent, even though private economists are forecasting that consumer prices will likely rise by at least 35 percent this year.

Argentina’s new government suspended the publication of national data when it took power last December while it revamped the statistics office to restore its credibility.

But the latest available data from Buenos Aires City shows that 12-month inflation jumped to 32.9 percent in February, with prices rising nearly 4.0 percent per month this year.

Prat-Gay said this figure was skewed given that the capital was most affected by government cuts in subsidies for public services like gas, electricity and transport. He added that inflation would likely ease in the second half of the year to around one percent on the month.