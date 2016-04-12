FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina, creditors agree on $255 mln default settlement -mediator
April 12, 2016

Argentina, creditors agree on $255 mln default settlement -mediator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Argentina settled with an additional creditor holding defaulted sovereign bonds for approximately $255 million, Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed mediator in the long-running case, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agreement in principle was reached between the government and Yellow Crane Holdings involving the settlement of bonds under a range of laws in jurisdictions including New York, England, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, Pollack said. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Andrew Hay)

