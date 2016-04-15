FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina confirms seven banks running international bond issue
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Argentina confirms seven banks running international bond issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 15 (Reuters) - Argentina confirmed the seven banks managing its upcoming bond issue in the government’s official gazette on Friday as it prepares to return to international credit markets for the first time in 15 years.

Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Banco Santander SA were awarded the top role of global coordinators for the bond sale, while BBVA, Citigroup Inc, and UBS Group AG will join as bookrunners. The news confirms a report by IFR last month.

Argentina plans within days to launch the sale of its first international bond issue in 15 years, raising up to $15 billion to ease government financing and settle litigation that followed a $100 billion default in 2002.

A U.S. court ruling on Wednesday cleared the way for Argentina to pay outstanding debts and raise new funds to pay those settlements.

In a separate announcement, the official gazette said Argentina had hired McGraw Hill Financial Inc’s Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services for the bond issue because it was the only one of the major three credit ratings agencies that would sign a contract under Argentine law. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Brad Haynes and Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.