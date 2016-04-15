Argentina confirms seven banks running international bond issue

BUENOS AIRES, April 15 (Reuters) - Argentina confirmed the seven banks managing its upcoming bond issue in the government’s official gazette on Friday as it prepares to return to international credit markets for the first time in 15 years.

Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Banco Santander SA were awarded the top role of global coordinators for the bond sale, while BBVA, Citigroup Inc, and UBS Group AG will join as bookrunners. The news confirms a report by IFR last month.

Argentina plans within days to launch the sale of its first international bond issue in 15 years, raising up to $15 billion to ease government financing and settle litigation that followed a $100 billion default in 2002.

A U.S. court ruling on Wednesday cleared the way for Argentina to pay outstanding debts and raise new funds to pay those settlements.

In a separate announcement, the official gazette said Argentina had hired McGraw Hill Financial Inc’s Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services for the bond issue because it was the only one of the major three credit ratings agencies that would sign a contract under Argentine law. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Brad Haynes and Lisa Von Ahn)