Paris Club invites Argentina to hold debt negotiation
March 14, 2014

Paris Club invites Argentina to hold debt negotiation

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - The Paris Club has invited the Argentine government to negotiate paying off overdue debt owed to the creditor nations in the group in the week of May 26, its secretary general said on Friday.

Eager to settle disputes with its creditors, Argentina made an offer in January for repaying the roughly $9.5 billion in debt it owes Paris Club members.

“They discussed this proposal in January and February, asked for clarification and, based on a revised proposal, have invited the government of Argentina to come negotiate an arrears clearance agreement with the Paris Club creditors in May in Paris,” secretary general Clotilde L‘Angevin told Reuters.

