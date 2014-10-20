FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina eyes up to USD1bn in dollar-linked local bonds
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina eyes up to USD1bn in dollar-linked local bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (IFR) - Argentina said it intends to issue up to USD1bn in dollar-linked bonds in the domestic markets, with the first offering set for later this week.

The bond will be sold via Dutch auction on the local electronic securities exchange, the Mercado Abierto Electronico (MAE).

For the first auction scheduled for Thursday, the government has set a minimum size of USD500m on the two-year bond that will carry an annual coupon of 1.75%.

The new instrument will be denominated in US dollars but payable in pesos.

Argentina defaulted on its international debt in July amid a long-running legal battle with creditors who refused to acept the terms of the country’s previous debt restructuring.

It has been effectively locked out of the international debt markets since then. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.