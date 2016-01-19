FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina says to issue up to $5 bln Bonar 2020 bonds
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina says to issue up to $5 bln Bonar 2020 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Argentina will seek to issue up to $5 billion worth of dollar-denominated, local law Bonar 2020 bonds in one or several auctions, the government said in its gazette on Tuesday.

The South American country had already said it would issue $1 billion of the Bonar 2020 notes, that have an 8 percent coupon, on Jan. 20. In the light of this announcement, it could increase the amount it issues on Wednesday.

The government also said it would offer holders of dollar-denominated 2017 bonds the opportunity to swap out for the new 2020 issue, a measure that would ease near-term financial pressure for the economy struggling with a high fiscal deficit.

The 2017 note carries a 7 percent coupon. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.