BUENOS AIRES, April 27 (Reuters) - The Argentine provinces of Neuquen, Mendoza and Cordoba will issue debt in the next 30 days for around $4 billion, the government said on Wednesday, after last week’s successful sovereign bond issue, its first since a 2002 default.

The city of Buenos Aires would also seek to issue an unspecified amount of debt immediately afterwards, Finance Secretary Luis Caputo said. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, Writing by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Chris Reese)