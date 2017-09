BUENOS AIRES, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Argentina raised $669.26 million on Tuesday from the sale of a new dollar-denominated bond due in 2020, the economy ministry said, to help plug a hole in the country’s low foreign reserves created by a big payment on maturing debt a day earlier.

The Bonar 20 bond fetched a yield of 9.21 percent. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom, writing by Richard Lough)