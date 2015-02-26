FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina suspends dollar-denominated bond sale - IFR sources
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina suspends dollar-denominated bond sale - IFR sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Argentina has suspended its planned sale of Bonar 24 bonds, Thomson Reuters IFR reported, citing sources.

A spokesperson at Argentina’s economy ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Court documents dated Feb. 25 showed that a U.S. judge had ordered Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase and Co to hand over documents relevant to Argentina’s planned issuance of the dollar-denominated debt. The banks were marketing the bonds on Argentina’s behalf.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo for Thomson Reuters IFR; additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein in New York; Writing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.