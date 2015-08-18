FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina triples target size of local dollar-linked bond sale
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina triples target size of local dollar-linked bond sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentina tripled the amount of debt it was seeking to sell at Tuesday’s auction of new dollar-denominated bonds that will be paid back in pesos in 2017, a notice in the official gazette said.

The economy ministry will now sell up to $1.5 billion worth of the Bonad 17 bonds, which will be governed by Argentine law. Payment of the Bonad 17s will be made in pesos at the official exchange rate.

Outgoing President Cristina Fernandez’s access to global credit markets has been hampered by a festering default, forcing the government to sell debt in the local market. Foreign reserves have dwindled in past years.

Fernandez has ramped up public spending this year in an attempt to bolster the country’s anemic growth ahead of presidential elections on October 25.

The new paper will accrue an annual interest of 0.75 percent which will be paid on February 22 and August 22 of each year until maturity, the gazette notice said.

The Bonad 17 matures in February 2017. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.