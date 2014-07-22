FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US judge in Argentina case orders parties to meet until deal reached
#Market News
July 22, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

US judge in Argentina case orders parties to meet until deal reached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge overseeing Argentina’s debt restructuring case on Tuesday ordered negotiators for the country and holdout investors to meet with a court-appointed mediator until a settlement is reached, as time runs short before a potential default.

Several parties in Argentina’s long-running legal battle appeared before U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa, who heard a range of requests over how to enforce his recent ruling requiring payment of $1.33 billion, plus interest, to holdout investors. The country has until July 30 to settle the case or face a second default.

Griesa ordered the parties to meet with Special Master Daniel Pollack and meet “continuously until a settlement is reached.” Pollack requested the parties meet on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) in New York. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
