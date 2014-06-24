Argentina economy minister to speak about debt at U.N. on Weds

UNITED NATIONS, June 24 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Economy Minister Axel Kicillof will speak about debt at a meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York this week, Argentina’s U.N. Ambassador Maria Cristina Perceval said on Tuesday.

Perceval told Reuters that Kicillof will be speaking at 3:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Wednesday. She offered no details about his speech but added that he will be accompanied by Argentina’s Foreign Minister, Hector Timerman.\ (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by James Dalgleish)