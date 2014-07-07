FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's Kicillof to meet with special master in debt case
July 7, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina's Kicillof to meet with special master in debt case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Economy Minister Axel Kicillof will meet in New York with a court-appointed mediator in the country’s dispute with holdout investors in its bonds at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), the Economy Ministry said Monday.

The country needs to come to a deal with the holdouts who rejected its debt restructurings in the wake of its 2002 default on $100 billion, in order to avoid a fresh default. The special master, Daniel Pollack, was appointed by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Griesa to find common ground in the years-long dispute. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)

