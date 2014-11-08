UPDATE 2-Creditors in Argentina debt dispute to seek U.S. court order

(Adds comment from Argentina Economy Ministry)

By Joseph Ax

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Argentina, already in default, could see its financial troubles worsen as creditors holding billions of dollars in debt prepare to demand immediate payment, new court filings in New York show.

The creditors in more than 100 lawsuits are seeking the same injunctive relief that U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa granted to U.S. hedge funds that spurned Argentina’s debt restructurings in 2005 and 2010, and then sued for full repayment of $1.33 billion plus interest.

In a letter to Griesa filed late Thursday, Carmine Boccuzzi, a lawyer for Argentina, argued many creditors should be barred from seeking such relief because they already have court judgments ordering Argentina to pay them money.

Under federal law, creditors that have already secured judgments cannot also ask for an injunction to enforce them, Boccuzzi said.

The letter came in response to correspondence from Robert Cohen, a lawyer for one of the holdout hedge funds, NML Capital, that said plaintiffs in 102 cases would be seeking an injunction.

The cases before Griesa involve $10 billion in claims from holdout investors, Reuters previously reported. A footnote in Boccuzzi’s letter said holdouts have filed 25 lawsuits since mid-June totalling $4.7 billion in claims.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy fell into default in July after refusing to obey Griesa’s order to pay in full the U.S. funds led by NML Capital and Aurelius Capital Management.

President Cristina Fernandez’s government, which denigrates the holdouts as “vultures”, said the so-called me-too claims vindicated its stance that paying the funds would unleash a torrent of other claims.

It wants a deal that includes all investors who spurned bond swaps that followed Argentina’s earlier record default in 2002.

“This escalation of legal action initiated by the plaintiffs not only shows that the rulings of Judge Griesa cannot be fulfilled but also ... that the solution to the crisis must involve all bondholders who rejected the bond swaps,” Argentina’s Economy Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Griesa granted his court-appointed mediator, Daniel Pollack, the authority to include other holdouts in negotiations in an effort to find a global settlement.

Argentina has said it cannot afford to pay all of the claims, a point Boccuzzi emphasized again in his letter in reference to the claims Cohen cited.

“Even that amount understates the full extent of the republic’s exposure ... as additional billions of dollars of defaulted republic debt remains outstanding on top of those claims,” Boccuzzi wrote.

Griesa held Argentina in contempt in September for defying his orders, though he has not yet imposed sanctions. The country has appealed that ruling.

Argentina also argues it cannot negotiate a settlement on better terms than what was given to the exchange bondholders because of the restructuring agreement’s “Rights Upon Future Offers” clause.

Argentine Economy Minister Axel Kicillof told Mexico’s La Journada newspaper on Monday that the chances of a deal will improve when the RUFO clause expires at year’s end. (Additional reporting by Richard Lough in Buenos Aires; editing by Andrew Hay, Bernard Orr and Ken Wills)