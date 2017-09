BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s President-elect Mauricio Macri on Wednesday expressed confidence a deal could be reached next year with U.S. creditors suing the country over unpaid debt.

Asked if a settlement was possible with the so-called “holdout” creditors in 2016, Macri told Reuters: “Yes, of course.” (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Writing by Richard Lough)