BUENOS AIRES, June 17 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks opened down in thin trade on Tuesday a day after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the country’s appeal to avoid paying $1.33 billion to hedge fund creditors, sparking fears of a default.

Argentina’s Merval stock index tumbled over 10 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)