FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court appointee in Argentina debt case met with lawyers Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

Court appointee in Argentina debt case met with lawyers Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed special master in Argentina’s bond dispute with creditors, met with lawyers for both sides Tuesday, without reaching any kind of resolution, he said in a statement.

Pollack said all sides have agreed for the discussions to remain confidential “in order to facilitate the possibility of a future resolution,” he said in the statement on Wednesday. He said he also spoke with both sides in phone calls in the last 48 hours.

Argentina, which defaulted on $100 billion in debt in 2001-2002, has been embroiled in a legal dispute with a small number of investors who rejected the terms of the country’s debt restructuring. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.