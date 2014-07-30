FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina and holdout creditors in historic meeting, but no deal struck
July 30, 2014 / 4:26 AM / 3 years ago

Argentina and holdout creditors in historic meeting, but no deal struck

Daniel Bases

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - An historic meeting between Argentina’s top government officials and the holdout creditors it has battled for years in U.S. courts took place late on Tuesday, though their differences remain unresolved, the court-appointed mediator said.

“These were the first face-to-face talks between the parties. There was a frank exchange of views and concerns,” said Daniel Pollack, the special master appointed by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan, who has ruled Argentina must pay the holdouts concurrently with other bondholders who participated in past debt exchanges.

“The issues that divide the parties remain unresolved. Whether and when the parties will meet tomorrow (later on July 30) remains to be determined,” Pollack said.

Argentina faces a deadline of July 30 for either working out a deal with the holdouts who spurned two restructurings stemming from their historic default in 2002, pay them in full or allow a selective default on restructured debt. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Kim Coghill)

