FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine debt talks to continue - mediator
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
February 12, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Argentine debt talks to continue - mediator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Argentina’s ongoing sovereign debt settlement talks will continue despite no resolution between the government and four remaining major holdout creditors, court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack said in a statement on Friday.

“Claims by four other large ‘holdouts’ were not resolved this week, but intensive discussions between and among high-ranking Argentine Government officials, principals of those four firms and me have continued through the week,” Pollack said.

“These discussions have gone late into the night and will continue,” he said, noting that two large creditors have settled their claims in principle for an aggregated amount, between them, of “well over $1 billion.” (Reporting by Daniel Bases and Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.