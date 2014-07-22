FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine president, economy minister discussing debt talk options -source
July 22, 2014

Argentine president, economy minister discussing debt talk options -source

BUENOS AIRES, July 22 (Reuters) - Argentina’s President Cristina Fernandez was meeting her economy minister on Tuesday to decide whether to send a team to debt negotiations in New York on Wednesday, a government source said.

“At the moment, the economic team is meeting with the president ... to evaluate all options,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

A U.S. judge earlier ordered Argentina and investors who did not participate in the country’s past debt restructurings to meet “continuously” with a court-appointed mediator until a settlement is reached, warning of the threat of a new default.

It was not clear when the meeting would end. (Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

