Argentine economy minister on way to Mercosur summit, not debt talks

BUENOS AIRES, July 28 (Reuters) - Argentine Economy Minister Axel Kicillof is on his way by plane to Venezuela to attend a summit of the South American bloc Mercosur in Caracas on Tuesday, government sources told Reuters on Monday.

An Argentine delegation will meet on Tuesday with the U.S. mediator in its battle with “holdout” debt investors suing the country for last-minute talks aimed at averting Argentina’s second default in 12 years. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)