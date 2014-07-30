FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economy minister asserts Argentina not in default
July 30, 2014 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

Economy minister asserts Argentina not in default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Argentina Economy Minister Axel Kicillof on Wednesday said the country has not defaulted on its debt, reiterating that it has sent its required payments to the trustee banks.

Kicillof’s comments came at a press conference at the Argentine consulate in New York following two days of negotiations with holdout creditors seeking full repayment of the country’s restructured bonds.

But the talks failed to produce an agreement, Kicillof said.

Without a deal, Argentina will be considered to be in default on the bonds after midnight on Wednesday (0400 GMT) because a judge overseeing the dispute has ordered the trustee banks not to forward the payments to Argentina’s other creditors. (Reporting by Dan Burns)

