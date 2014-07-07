Argentina tells debt case mediator needs stay on court ruling

BUENOS AIRES, July 7 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy minister on Monday told a mediator in the country’s dispute with holdout investors that it was necessary for U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa to reinstate a stay of his ruling against the country, the ministry said in a statement.

In a long meeting with court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack in New York, Axel Kicillof also reiterated Argentina’s willingness to continue negotiating to ensure a just solution for all the country’s creditors, the ministry said. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Jorge Otaola)