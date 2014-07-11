FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says open to further debt talks but needs stay on ruling
July 11, 2014 / 11:07 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says open to further debt talks but needs stay on ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 11 (Reuters) - Argentina is willing to continue talks over its debt in order to reach a just solution for all creditors, the economy ministry said on Friday after a meeting between Argentine officials and a U.S. court-appointed mediator in its long battle with holdouts.

But a stay on a U.S. court ruling to pay the holdouts back in full that risks pushing Argentina into default is “essential,” especially given the size of the claims in question, the ministry said in a statement.

“It took more than two years to reach a deal with the company Repsol, of which we spent the last four months in intense negotiations, and considerably smaller sums were involved in that case,” the ministry said. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

