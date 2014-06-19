FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentina says June 30 bond payment impossible due to U.S. court action
June 19, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina says June 30 bond payment impossible due to U.S. court action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context, additional material from Argentine statement)

BUENOS AIRES, June 18 (Reuters) - Payment of bond service due on June 30 in New York has been made “impossible” by Wednesday’s lifting of a stay by a U.S. federal court, Argentina’s economy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement, in which Argentina “lamented” the lifting of the stay by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan, said the government remained willing to pay holders of its restructured debt. But the lifting of the stay would require payment be made to holdout bond investors as well, something Argentina says it cannot afford to do.

Earlier on Wednesday a lawyer for the country said in Manhattan federal court that Argentine officials will seek next week to negotiate for the first time with hedge funds that refused to take part in its debt restructuring. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Eric Walsh)

