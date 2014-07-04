FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine officials to meet mediator in debt case, not holdouts -econmin
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Argentine officials to meet mediator in debt case, not holdouts -econmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Thursday Argentine officials would meet with the court-appointed mediator in the country’s debt fight on July 7 but not with holdout investors.

Foreign Minister Hector Timerman, speaking at the same meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS), had said earlier on Thursday that the delegation of Argentine officials would meet with representatives of the holdouts.

But Kicillof said there was no set date for meeting holdouts. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.