January 20, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina and holdout investors to resume debt talks Feb 1-mediator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Talks between Argentina and holdout creditors will resume negotiations on Feb. 1 in New York in the sovereign debt default case, Daniel Pollack, the U.S. court-appointed mediator, said on Wednesday.

“I have been in discussion with the Secretary of Finance of the Republic of Argentina and with principals of the major bondholders over the past two days, and I now anticipate that negotiations will resume at my offices in New York City on February 1 and 2,” Pollack said in a short statement.

Pollack said that while it had been originally considered, but never confirmed that negotiations would restart the week of Jan. 25, “due to logistical difficulties which were encountered, the negotiations will resume the following week.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Argentine Finance Ministry issued a statement saying it was informed by Pollack on Tuesday evening that holdout investors “request to postpone the presentation... until the first week of February due to logistical problems.” (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Sandra Maler)

