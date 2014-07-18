Argentina debt holdout: Argentina "appears determined to default"

BUENOS AIRES, July 18 (Reuters) - A lead holdout investor in the Argentine debt dispute said on Friday that Argentina still refused to meet with it and negotiate a settlement before a July 30 deadline, after which the country faces a new default.

“The Argentine government appears determined to default. We hope it chooses to avoid this dead-end path,” a spokesman for NML Ltd, a division of Elliott Management Corp, said in a statement. (Reporting by Daniel Bases in New York; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)