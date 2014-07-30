NML Capital declines comment on Argentine banks' capital proposal

July 30 (Reuters) - NML Capital, one of the two leading hedge funds involved in Argentina’s debt talks, has no comment on a proposal from the country’s banks to commit capital to help come to a settlement, a spokesman said Wednesday.

In a separate development, the hedge fund and other major holdouts said in a court filing Wednesday that they oppose a request to U.S. Judge Thomas Griesa from certain exchanged bondholders to stay his order to pay holdouts at the same time as the other investors involved.

According to bank sources and media, a group of private banks in Argentina was set to guarantee $250 million in capital as a way to convince NML of Argentina’s good faith, and also convince a judge to reestablish a stay order that would allow Argentina to negotiate a settlement without paying all bondholders.

Judge Griesa had awarded NML and others $1.33 billion, plus interest, and ordered Argentina to pay those hedge funds concurrently with bondholders who accepted debt restructurings in 2005 and 2010. Argentina has refused to pay the holdouts. (Reporting by Daniel Bases and David Gaffen; Editing by James Dalgleish)