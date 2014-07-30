FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NML Capital declines comment on Argentine banks' capital proposal
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 30, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

NML Capital declines comment on Argentine banks' capital proposal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - NML Capital, one of the two leading hedge funds involved in Argentina’s debt talks, has no comment on a proposal from the country’s banks to commit capital to help come to a settlement, a spokesman said Wednesday.

In a separate development, the hedge fund and other major holdouts said in a court filing Wednesday that they oppose a request to U.S. Judge Thomas Griesa from certain exchanged bondholders to stay his order to pay holdouts at the same time as the other investors involved.

According to bank sources and media, a group of private banks in Argentina was set to guarantee $250 million in capital as a way to convince NML of Argentina’s good faith, and also convince a judge to reestablish a stay order that would allow Argentina to negotiate a settlement without paying all bondholders.

Judge Griesa had awarded NML and others $1.33 billion, plus interest, and ordered Argentina to pay those hedge funds concurrently with bondholders who accepted debt restructurings in 2005 and 2010. Argentina has refused to pay the holdouts. (Reporting by Daniel Bases and David Gaffen; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.